CompanionBot Price (CBOT)
The live price of CompanionBot (CBOT) today is 0.00107929 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CompanionBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.12 USD
- CompanionBot price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CompanionBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CompanionBot to USD was $ -0.0001163399.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CompanionBot to USD was $ +0.0002424587.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CompanionBot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001163399
|-10.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002424587
|+22.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CompanionBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? An innovative ERC-20 token that serves as a comprehensive platform, empowering developers with a suite of powerful tools to enhance project management. What makes your project unique? A Set of Unique tools in form of telegram bot to perform diffrent kind of tasks. History of your project. Token was launched on July 25th and currently 17 days old with over 750 token holders. What’s next for your project? Companion Bot have various telegram bots ready to be released in next couple weeks some of which being a Developer Launchpad A Dao Bot. What can your token be used for? CBot can be used to get access to our bots and get access to passive income from the revenue genrated by the bot.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
