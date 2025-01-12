Comet Token Price (COMET)
The live price of Comet Token (COMET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COMET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Comet Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 72.78 USD
- Comet Token price change within the day is -4.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Comet Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Comet Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Comet Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Comet Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+56.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Comet Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.79%
-4.00%
-11.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meme money for ordinary people. $COMET was created in response to stagnation in the memecoin ecosystem. It doesn't implement any technical nor economic ready-to-use ideas to add value but uses the known advantages of blockchain systems. This token was created to provide light-hearted fun for everyone and bring more people into the Ergo ecosystem.
