What is Coke Pets (EKOC)

The First Experiment of GP101 — The Fair Game Primitive of Solana. What is Coke Coke is an experiment implementing the GP101 primitive. Coke deploys games that fit the standard and can be completely fair and community-driven. In the past, other chains outside of Solana such as Arbitrum and Avalanche saw credible attempts at lending-based games. DeFi Kingdoms, which now is deployed as a subnet on Avalanche, hit a peak valuation at over $2 billion, rising to as high as $2.5 billion FDV, which allowed DeFi mechanisms focused on lending. xPet, a pet-growing game on Arbitrum, surged to as high as $600 million in FDV, showing signs of clear traction for fair lending-based on-chain games. Introducing Coke Pets Coke Pets is the first game of Coke, which implements the GP101 standard. It is an Lend-to-Earn (LTE) game that enables users to deposit Solana ($SOL) to mint the game token to start playing and earning. The genre of the game is closer to autoplay and Tap-to-Earn, with a twist; you can lend $SOL to gain in-game tokens to upgrade characters, features, and items. However, Coke Pets is exclusive and is gated by invite codes. You will be able to find invite codes on Coke's website, which releases 10 new codes every 1 hour.

Coke Pets (EKOC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website