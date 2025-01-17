Coinmart Finance Price (CEX)
The live price of Coinmart Finance (CEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinmart Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.78 USD
- Coinmart Finance price change within the day is +21.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CEX price information.
During today, the price change of Coinmart Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinmart Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinmart Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinmart Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+21.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+19.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinmart Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+21.17%
+57.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinmart finance is a centralized exchange. CEX is native token of coinmart exchange. CoinmaCoinMart Exchange is pioneering a new era of crypto token listings. We are dedicated to being the first crypto exchange to welcome all new and trusted crypto projects without any listing fees. Our commitment is to foster innovation and support the crypto community by offering new projects a platform to list their tokens for free.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CEX to AUD
A$--
|1 CEX to GBP
￡--
|1 CEX to EUR
€--
|1 CEX to USD
$--
|1 CEX to MYR
RM--
|1 CEX to TRY
₺--
|1 CEX to JPY
¥--
|1 CEX to RUB
₽--
|1 CEX to INR
₹--
|1 CEX to IDR
Rp--
|1 CEX to PHP
₱--
|1 CEX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CEX to BRL
R$--
|1 CEX to CAD
C$--
|1 CEX to BDT
৳--
|1 CEX to NGN
₦--
|1 CEX to UAH
₴--
|1 CEX to VES
Bs--
|1 CEX to PKR
Rs--
|1 CEX to KZT
₸--
|1 CEX to THB
฿--
|1 CEX to TWD
NT$--
|1 CEX to CHF
Fr--
|1 CEX to HKD
HK$--
|1 CEX to MAD
.د.م--