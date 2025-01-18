Coinecta Price (CNCT)
The live price of Coinecta (CNCT) today is 0.00108383 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CNCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinecta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.83 USD
- Coinecta price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Coinecta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinecta to USD was $ +0.0000071697.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinecta to USD was $ -0.0002131823.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinecta to USD was $ -0.002865620260723287.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000071697
|+0.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002131823
|-19.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002865620260723287
|-72.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinecta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+10.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinecta is a next-generation Cardano-based token launch platform, striving to be the platform of choice for innovative blockchain projects. Coinecta is a decentralized finance platform that aims to provide equal access to financial services for everyone. They have developed a comprehensive token launch platform that simplifies the process of raising funds for innovative projects. By utilizing smart contracts, Coinecta ensures transparency and security in the token launch process, protecting buyers from market manipulations. They also offer a range of services including development, marketing, and advisory support to help projects succeed. The platform distinguishes itself by focusing primarily on Cardano, a blockchain known for its security and scalability. Coinecta is committed to decentralization and trustlessness, using smart contracts to prevent corruption and manipulation. They comply with regulatory requirements and offer AML and KYC services to projects launching through their platform. Coinecta also provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both new and experienced investors to participate in token launches. In addition to token launches, Coinecta offers various ways for projects to market and raise funds, such as Fair Initial Stake Pool Offerings (FISO), ISPOs, pro-rata token sales, and initial NFT offerings. They prioritize community engagement and support, providing educational content, webinars, and a dedicated support team. Overall, Coinecta is dedicated to promoting decentralized finance and fostering a thriving Cardano ecosystem by offering transparent and efficient token launch services, comprehensive support, and innovative solutions for fundraising.
