What is Coffee Club Token (COFFEE)

Introducing Coffee Club, an innovative platform facilitating token trades for exclusive entry into private Telegram groups. How Coffee Club Works Coffee Club aims to operate in this sector by creating a Web3 social application that assigns social value and utility to creator tokens. In Coffee Club, anyone that joins the service will be assigned a unique cryptocurrency token which will have the utility by serving as a membership access pass to join a private Telegram group. Similar to a country club membership or a private members-only social club, these tokens give the creators’ friends a private place to communicate and collaborate with friends. In order to foster real and valuable communities, the creator inside Coffee Club gets unlimited invitations to send to their friends, so they can join their private groups for free without buying a pass. The owner of the club will earn 6% of all purchases of membership passes, and 4% of all sales. The platform will take 4% of all buys and sells. If a user refers another user to the platform, they will earn 1% of all buys and sells, and the platform fee will be reduced to 3%. The bonding curve follows the formula = x² / 10000.

Coffee Club Token (COFFEE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website