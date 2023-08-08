What is Co2DAO (CO2)

What is the project about? A global decentralized investment, business and consumption funding tool, initiated by a group of technicians and economists and developed based on blockchain smart contract Blockchain technology. What makes your project unique? We build simple, efficient and balanced mechanisms to operate finance and directly bring Defi to everyone and businesses around the world. Our ecosystem is built with a single goal of bringing prosperity to the community and supporting businesses around the world to grow. Our ecosystem is built with one sole purpose - to bring prosperity to the community. The components of our ecosystem include: CO2 Bank - A decentralized community banking platform (already launched) CO2 Money - A platform for business and consumer investment capital (already launched) CO2 Swap - A powerful and convenient swapping tool (already launched) CO2 NFT - Exclusive NFT Finance (NFTFi) platform (coming soon) CO2 Burn - A tool to track the progress of token burning within the ecosystem (coming soon) History of your project. Release date: 08/08/2023 What’s next for your project? And there are more exciting surprises coming soon: New York (secret - coming soon) Tokyo (secret - coming soon) Paris (secret - coming soon) Hongkong (secret - coming soon) London (secret - coming soon) All these products complement each other and create a robust and sustainable ecosystem. What can your token be used for?

Co2DAO (CO2) Resource Whitepaper Official Website