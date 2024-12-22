Clashub Price (CLASH)
The live price of Clashub (CLASH) today is 0.00549263 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.10M USD. CLASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clashub Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 113.94K USD
- Clashub price change within the day is +10.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 201.30M USD
During today, the price change of Clashub to USD was $ +0.00052409.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clashub to USD was $ +0.0051082771.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clashub to USD was $ +0.0110742290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clashub to USD was $ +0.003158113198082294.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00052409
|+10.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0051082771
|+93.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0110742290
|+201.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003158113198082294
|+135.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of Clashub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+10.55%
+5.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 CLASH to AUD
A$0.0087332817
|1 CLASH to GBP
￡0.0043391777
|1 CLASH to EUR
€0.0052179985
|1 CLASH to USD
$0.00549263
|1 CLASH to MYR
RM0.024716835
|1 CLASH to TRY
₺0.1932856497
|1 CLASH to JPY
¥0.8592670372
|1 CLASH to RUB
₽0.5654113322
|1 CLASH to INR
₹0.4665439922
|1 CLASH to IDR
Rp88.5907940489
|1 CLASH to PHP
₱0.3231314229
|1 CLASH to EGP
￡E.0.2794650144
|1 CLASH to BRL
R$0.0333951904
|1 CLASH to CAD
C$0.0078544609
|1 CLASH to BDT
৳0.6536778963
|1 CLASH to NGN
₦8.4893540017
|1 CLASH to UAH
₴0.2294271551
|1 CLASH to VES
Bs0.28012413
|1 CLASH to PKR
Rs1.5227218149
|1 CLASH to KZT
₸2.8727004163
|1 CLASH to THB
฿0.1873536093
|1 CLASH to TWD
NT$0.1792245169
|1 CLASH to CHF
Fr0.0048884407
|1 CLASH to HKD
HK$0.0426777351
|1 CLASH to MAD
.د.م0.0550361526