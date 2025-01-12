CIRI Coin Price (CIRI)
The live price of CIRI Coin (CIRI) today is 0.199936 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIRI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CIRI Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.76 USD
- CIRI Coin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CIRI Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CIRI Coin to USD was $ -0.0001876999.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CIRI Coin to USD was $ -0.0384044466.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CIRI Coin to USD was $ -0.14078479190954785.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001876999
|-0.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0384044466
|-19.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.14078479190954785
|-41.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of CIRI Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CIRI Coin is the cryptocurrency used in the privacy-driven CIRI ecosystem. Through cutting-edge cryptography, encrypted messaging, and private key management, CIRI keeps messages and transactions confidential.
|1 CIRI to AUD
A$0.32389632
|1 CIRI to GBP
￡0.16194816
|1 CIRI to EUR
€0.19393792
|1 CIRI to USD
$0.199936
|1 CIRI to MYR
RM0.89771264
|1 CIRI to TRY
₺7.0777344
|1 CIRI to JPY
¥31.52390912
|1 CIRI to RUB
₽20.31949568
|1 CIRI to INR
₹17.22848512
|1 CIRI to IDR
Rp3,277.63881984
|1 CIRI to PHP
₱11.796224
|1 CIRI to EGP
￡E.10.096768
|1 CIRI to BRL
R$1.22360832
|1 CIRI to CAD
C$0.28790784
|1 CIRI to BDT
৳24.49815808
|1 CIRI to NGN
₦311.42631168
|1 CIRI to UAH
₴8.49128192
|1 CIRI to VES
Bs10.596608
|1 CIRI to PKR
Rs55.92609792
|1 CIRI to KZT
₸106.01006592
|1 CIRI to THB
฿6.93378048
|1 CIRI to TWD
NT$6.61988096
|1 CIRI to CHF
Fr0.18194176
|1 CIRI to HKD
HK$1.55550208
|1 CIRI to MAD
.د.م2.01735424