Circularity Finance Price (CIFI)
The live price of Circularity Finance (CIFI) today is 0.255381 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Circularity Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.68K USD
- Circularity Finance price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CIFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CIFI price information.
During today, the price change of Circularity Finance to USD was $ +0.00059986.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Circularity Finance to USD was $ -0.0649998530.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Circularity Finance to USD was $ +0.1858304363.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Circularity Finance to USD was $ +0.12023138078025825.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00059986
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0649998530
|-25.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1858304363
|+72.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.12023138078025825
|+88.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Circularity Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+0.24%
-4.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Circularity Finance is an innovative project positioned at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and sustainable development. It leverages blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem that revolves around two utility tokens - CIFI and REFI. These tokens play a pivotal role in accessing various business micro-services and deploying Smart Assets, respectively, within the Circularity Finance ecosystem. The platform's architecture is built upon the principles regulatory on-boarding processes along with those favorable qualities of liquidity mining protocols, a concept rooted in DeFi, where liquidity providers are incentivized through token rewards. Circularity Finance extends this concept by integrating it with sustainability-focused mechanisms.
