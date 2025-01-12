Circular Protocol Price (CIRX)
The live price of Circular Protocol (CIRX) today is 0.00369117 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Circular Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 697.59K USD
- Circular Protocol price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Circular Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Circular Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000548183.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Circular Protocol to USD was $ +0.0000928487.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Circular Protocol to USD was $ -0.000010305453481783.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000548183
|-1.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000928487
|+2.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000010305453481783
|-0.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Circular Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+0.10%
-4.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Circular is a next generation multi-chain Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower developers, institutions, and creators to build compliant, decentralized, and equitable applications across Healthcare, DeSci, DeFi and GameFi sectors. Circular (CIRX) is integral to the Circular Blockchain, serving as the primary means for transaction fees and governance participation. Unlike typical smart contract tokens, CIRX is seamlessly integrated into the network's code, ensuring efficient transactions akin to Bitcoin's framework. Despite this, it remains versatile, interacting with smart contracts for various operations. Beyond transaction fees, CIRX is used for purchasing services and products within the ecosystem, with pricing available on our website. Additionally, it incentivizes node operators through block rewards, enhancing network security and efficiency. CIRX coin holders will have voting rights on key decisions related to the platform's development, including proposed changes to the protocol and future feature additions.
