What is Chronicum (CHRO)

*WyndBlast Play and Earn* WyndBlast is a play-to-earn (P2E) multiplayer cooperative game built on the Avalanche blockchain. This is the first game that will be taking place in the Chronica Sola verse, however, it will certainly not be the last as we plan to develop more games in the near future where players can use their assets from the previous games. *Team Building and Gameplay* In WyndBlast, players will be able to breed and raise fantastic dragons known as Wynds, recruit and train Mercenaries, forge material they find on the battlefield into powerful weaponry, and take them into battle against NPCs (PVE) and other players (PVP). Players will also be able to take on Daily Activities that will reward them with in-game currency and CHRO, as well as trade units and weapons in the Marketplace.

Chronicum (CHRO) Resource Official Website