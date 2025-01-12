What is ChillPill ($CHILL)

What is the project about? ChillPill is a project with the aim to onboard new people into the $FTM ecosystem, by teaching them the ropes of DeFi and NFTs. What makes your project unique? Our interacting with the community, and our vast knowledge of the ecosystem, and our connections. We are able to leverage those to grow at unprecedented speed. History of your project. We started using the fair launch platform LBP, which is a LGE event. This lasted for 3 weeks, where we raised 160k $FTM liquidity. Today we created a 100k$ LP pool on equalizer, the hottest DEX on $FTM at the moment. We launched an NFT collection raffle oriented on a subset of the collection. What’s next for your project? We will implement single-side token staking, LP staking and NFT staking that will boost APRs and continue marketing and building partnerships. We will also implement loot boxes, that will grant random $FTM nfts. What can your token be used for? At the moment, it is only used for the raffles, but as I said above, it will eventually be staked, and can be used to open the loot boxes

ChillPill ($CHILL) Resource Official Website