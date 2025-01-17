Chillax Price (CHILLAX)
The live price of Chillax (CHILLAX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 437.98K USD. CHILLAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chillax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.75K USD
- Chillax price change within the day is +4.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHILLAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHILLAX price information.
During today, the price change of Chillax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chillax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chillax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chillax to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chillax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.10%
+4.56%
-1.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chillax ($CHILLAX) is a meme-based cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, combining community-driven fun with real utility. The token powers staking rewards, community incentives, and exclusive content access. With a capped supply of 999,999,999.62 tokens and a deflationary model, Chillax aims for long-term sustainability. Currently listed on Pump.Fun, the project focuses on expanding to more exchanges, introducing NFTs, and building strategic partnerships while keeping the community at its core.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHILLAX to AUD
A$--
|1 CHILLAX to GBP
￡--
|1 CHILLAX to EUR
€--
|1 CHILLAX to USD
$--
|1 CHILLAX to MYR
RM--
|1 CHILLAX to TRY
₺--
|1 CHILLAX to JPY
¥--
|1 CHILLAX to RUB
₽--
|1 CHILLAX to INR
₹--
|1 CHILLAX to IDR
Rp--
|1 CHILLAX to PHP
₱--
|1 CHILLAX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHILLAX to BRL
R$--
|1 CHILLAX to CAD
C$--
|1 CHILLAX to BDT
৳--
|1 CHILLAX to NGN
₦--
|1 CHILLAX to UAH
₴--
|1 CHILLAX to VES
Bs--
|1 CHILLAX to PKR
Rs--
|1 CHILLAX to KZT
₸--
|1 CHILLAX to THB
฿--
|1 CHILLAX to TWD
NT$--
|1 CHILLAX to CHF
Fr--
|1 CHILLAX to HKD
HK$--
|1 CHILLAX to MAD
.د.م--