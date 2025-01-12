Chewy Token Price (CHEW)
The live price of Chewy Token (CHEW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHEW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chewy Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 94.71K USD
- Chewy Token price change within the day is -3.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Chewy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chewy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chewy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chewy Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+274.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+275.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chewy Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
-3.36%
+67.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chewy Token is a IP focused meme coin on Aptos Network. With Art, Memes & Short videos, Chewy Token celebrates the people who kept chewing and embraced the spirit of resilience the crypto community, with relatable memes. Chewy Token has also collaborated with several Solana Artists to fuse Art with Memes all while introducing several artists to the Aptos Ecosystem. Besides being a meme coin Chewy Token doesnot have much utility.
