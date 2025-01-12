Cherry Network Price (CHER)
The live price of Cherry Network (CHER) today is 0.00106115 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cherry Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.92 USD
- Cherry Network price change within the day is -3.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ -0.0000028470.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ -0.0001995079.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ -0.0015043844232147345.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000028470
|-0.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001995079
|-18.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0015043844232147345
|-58.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cherry Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.09%
+0.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Cherry Project is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization developing a layer one blockchain network optimized for data operations. Cherry serves as a purpose-specific infrastructure for decentralized applications handling data. Built on Substrate, it implements state-of-the-art cryptographic standards to provide for second layer scalability (zkSNARKs) and features a node-level IPFS integration that allows the Cherry Virtual Machine to natively interface with an indexed queryable data storage and referencing facility. This novel native node to IPFS communication mechanism allows smart contracts to interact with an updated state of the data in runtime. These advanced features come prebuilt in our core and are accessible on other blockchains through Cherry’s interoperability channels. Decentralized applications built on Cherry or many of the most renowned decentralized networks can now leverage Cherry’s features to augment their dApps. Most of the complexities of building-integrated web3 applications handling data are, thus, abstracted away to the core, allowing smart contract developers to rely on a rich base layer toolkit, and ultimately focus on best serving their customers.
