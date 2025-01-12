CHECK Price (CHECK)
The live price of CHECK (CHECK) today is 0.03515325 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHECK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CHECK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.49 USD
- CHECK price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CHECK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CHECK to USD was $ -0.0064755626.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CHECK to USD was $ +0.0182455421.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CHECK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0064755626
|-18.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0182455421
|+51.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CHECK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avalanche Recruitment Agency is Node Protocol with a 1950s Office theme. Nodes called "Jobs" are NFTs that emit $CHECK. Jobs can be combined through promotions to gain higher paying positions. Jobs are NFTs and can be transferred to any wallet or sold on marketplaces.
