Charactbit Price (CHB)
The live price of Charactbit (CHB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Charactbit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22K USD
- Charactbit price change within the day is +194.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHB price information.
During today, the price change of Charactbit to USD was $ +0.00027653.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Charactbit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Charactbit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Charactbit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00027653
|+194.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+86.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1,032.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Charactbit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+30.09%
+194.25%
+94.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
" Charactbit project is a project for subculture that says its goal is to promote cultural activities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In particular, virtual characters were cited as an important element of future metaverse. it hope that the Charactbit(CHB) Token will be used as a tool for subculture enthusiasts to become more active in the ecosystem. Charactbit was founded in 2021 and is named as a compound word for character+bit. In the Charactbit ecosystem, virtual characters are called Forms, and there are individual tokens representing the creator's value of Forms Token. Against this background, we will provide a donation platform. With the issuance of Forms Token, additional rewards are given to both sponsors and content providers to increase ecosystem activity and scalability. This is a unique mining system of Forms Token that interacts with the Charactbit(CHB) Token. The Charactbit project aims at metaverse and Animations, and is set in a huge worldview of Fandea."
