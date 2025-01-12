What is Charactbit (CHB)

" Charactbit project is a project for subculture that says its goal is to promote cultural activities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In particular, virtual characters were cited as an important element of future metaverse. it hope that the Charactbit(CHB) Token will be used as a tool for subculture enthusiasts to become more active in the ecosystem. Charactbit was founded in 2021 and is named as a compound word for character+bit. In the Charactbit ecosystem, virtual characters are called Forms, and there are individual tokens representing the creator's value of Forms Token. Against this background, we will provide a donation platform. With the issuance of Forms Token, additional rewards are given to both sponsors and content providers to increase ecosystem activity and scalability. This is a unique mining system of Forms Token that interacts with the Charactbit(CHB) Token. The Charactbit project aims at metaverse and Animations, and is set in a huge worldview of Fandea."

Charactbit (CHB) Resource Official Website