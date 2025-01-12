CHADY Price (CHADY)
The live price of CHADY (CHADY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.02K USD. CHADY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CHADY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.82 USD
- CHADY price change within the day is +1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHADY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHADY price information.
During today, the price change of CHADY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CHADY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CHADY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CHADY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CHADY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.31%
-12.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chady is a memetoken that is created by Brazilian scriptwriter. It's a meme token that have huge goals and wanna make huge difference in crypto page. The Chad of solana. Chady is a degen obsessed with his hair. He is fearless. In fact fear is afraid of him. Token is all about community because they are those who makes a project whole. We wanna create a safe place for them and show them that they can trust us.
