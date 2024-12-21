Ceres Price (CERES)
The live price of Ceres (CERES) today is 7.55 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 173.47K USD. CERES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ceres Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.32 USD
- Ceres price change within the day is +0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.99K USD
During today, the price change of Ceres to USD was $ +0.055021.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ceres to USD was $ -1.0941346750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ceres to USD was $ -2.8310521900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ceres to USD was $ -6.89509964616287.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.055021
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -1.0941346750
|-14.49%
|60 Days
|$ -2.8310521900
|-37.49%
|90 Days
|$ -6.89509964616287
|-47.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ceres: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.73%
-22.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ceres is one of the first projects on SORA (XOR) blockchain which won Kusama parachain auction and will be future Polkadot parachain. Ceres is developing DeFi services and utilities for new projects and tokens on Polkaswap (Cross-chain exchange on SORA/Polkadot). Our products so far Ceres staking - https://dapps.cerestoken.io/staking Liquidity Locker - https://dapps.cerestoken.io/liquidity_locker Ceres Tools (like Dextools but for Polkaswap) - https://tools.cerestoken.io/ Token Locker - https://dapps.cerestoken.io/token_locker Ceres Governance platform - https://dapps.cerestoken.io/governance Upcoming products Ceres Launchpad (will make it easier for projects to launch on SORA) and Demeter Farming platform (first farming platform on SORA)
