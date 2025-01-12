What is Centaurify (CENT)

A web3-based music marketplace, ticketing platform & creative studio connecting the music industry to the new digital world of Web3. Centaurify Team The Centaurify team consists of individuals with years of experience from the Music Industry combined with one of the most experienced tech teams in the industry. CENT brings a needed solution to one of the world's most popular and constantly growing industries on the planet. The Founders David Rootwelt-Norberg CEO & Co-founder David is educated as an Economist, through BI, Norwegian Business School and has worked as a successful entrepreneur for a number of years. He has experience as the CEO of multiple lucrative companies within the fashion sector, working alongside Johan Lindeberg, Mads Nørgaard and Tommy Hilfiger. His experience in the fashion industry has given him a lot of knowledge on how to build a successful brand. With this background, David is leading Centaurify and the ticketing market to new heights! Marting Bjerke / CLMD Creative Director & Co-founder Martin Bjerke, known to most as the internationally renowned music artist CLMD, with 14 platinum hits and over 90 million plays via Spotify, for his top song DANCE, is the super solid Creative Director of Centaurify.

Centaurify (CENT) Resource Official Website