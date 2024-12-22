Celo Dollar Logo

Celo Dollar Price (CUSD)

USD

Celo Dollar (CUSD) Live Price Chart

$0.999743
$0.999743$0.999743
+0.20%(1D)

Price of Celo Dollar (CUSD) Today

The live price of Celo Dollar (CUSD) today is 0.99961 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.54M USD. CUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.16M USD
- Celo Dollar price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.55M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CUSD price information.

Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ +0.00242677.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ -0.0022761119.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ +0.0008173810.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ -0.0007477806293438.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ +0.00242677+0.24%
30 Days$ -0.0022761119-0.22%
60 Days$ +0.0008173810+0.08%
90 Days$ -0.0007477806293438-0.07%

Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.989038
$ 0.989038$ 0.989038

$ 1.008
$ 1.008$ 1.008

$ 1.14
$ 1.14$ 1.14

+0.03%

+0.24%

+0.11%

Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 35.54M
$ 35.54M$ 35.54M

$ 10.16M
$ 10.16M$ 10.16M

35.55M
35.55M 35.55M

What is Celo Dollar (CUSD)

Celo Dollars (cUSD) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD you can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on your mobile phone. cUSD is on the Celo blockchain and is ERC 20 compatible.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Celo Dollar (CUSD) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Celo Dollar (CUSD)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CUSD to Local Currencies

1 CUSD to AUD
A$1.5893799
1 CUSD to GBP
0.7896919
1 CUSD to EUR
0.9496295
1 CUSD to USD
$0.99961
1 CUSD to MYR
RM4.498245
1 CUSD to TRY
35.1762759
1 CUSD to JPY
¥156.3789884
1 CUSD to RUB
102.8998534
1 CUSD to INR
84.9068734
1 CUSD to IDR
Rp16,122.7396783
1 CUSD to PHP
58.8070563
1 CUSD to EGP
￡E.50.8601568
1 CUSD to BRL
R$6.0776288
1 CUSD to CAD
C$1.4294423
1 CUSD to BDT
118.9635861
1 CUSD to NGN
1,544.9872199
1 CUSD to UAH
41.7537097
1 CUSD to VES
Bs50.98011
1 CUSD to PKR
Rs277.1218803
1 CUSD to KZT
522.8060261
1 CUSD to THB
฿34.0966971
1 CUSD to TWD
NT$32.6172743
1 CUSD to CHF
Fr0.8896529
1 CUSD to HKD
HK$7.7669697
1 CUSD to MAD
.د.م10.0160922