CaviarNine LSU Pool LP Price (LSULP)
The live price of CaviarNine LSU Pool LP (LSULP) today is 0.02103413 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LSULP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CaviarNine LSU Pool LP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.65K USD
- CaviarNine LSU Pool LP price change within the day is -0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CaviarNine LSU Pool LP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CaviarNine LSU Pool LP to USD was $ -0.0073530228.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CaviarNine LSU Pool LP to USD was $ +0.0033341620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CaviarNine LSU Pool LP to USD was $ +0.002284502824809702.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0073530228
|-34.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0033341620
|+15.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002284502824809702
|+12.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of CaviarNine LSU Pool LP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.36%
-0.19%
+0.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
