Caviar Price (CVR)
The live price of Caviar (CVR) today is 0.069977 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.22M USD. CVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Caviar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 649.12 USD
- Caviar price change within the day is -1.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 117.48M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CVR price information.
During today, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ -0.00130504256072696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ -0.0249840072.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ -0.0598242470.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ -0.04127193669679752.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00130504256072696
|-1.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0249840072
|-35.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0598242470
|-85.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04127193669679752
|-37.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Caviar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-1.83%
-15.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? CAVIAR ($CVR), a liquid wrapper from Tangible, removes the complexity and commitment of ve(3,3), creating a simple token for nearly any level of crypto investor. Weekly voting, locking, token management and everything else have been fully automated leaving users with single, simple, high-yield token to stake. What makes your project unique? Stated above History of your project. Launched today 17th Aug What’s next for your project? Intergration and partnerships with Pearl and Beefy finance team, they shall be creating a vault and hosting an AMA dedicated to teaching their users about CVR What can your token be used for? CAVIAR ($CVR) is a self-sustaining liquid-wrapper for locked tokens vePEARL, the governance token of the Pearl Exchange. The main advantage of CAVIAR lies in its streamlined access to outstanding vePEARL yields, paid to voters, and CAVIAR stakers, in the stablecoin $USDR. CAVIAR promises to be a substantial source of income for both the CAVIAR users as well as Tangible 3,3+ locked token holders, who will receive 20% of the vePEARL yield.
|1 CVR to AUD
A$0.11126343
|1 CVR to GBP
￡0.05528183
|1 CVR to EUR
€0.06647815
|1 CVR to USD
$0.069977
|1 CVR to MYR
RM0.3148965
|1 CVR to TRY
₺2.46249063
|1 CVR to JPY
¥10.94720188
|1 CVR to RUB
₽7.20343238
|1 CVR to INR
₹5.94384638
|1 CVR to IDR
Rp1,128.66113231
|1 CVR to PHP
₱4.11674691
|1 CVR to EGP
￡E.3.56042976
|1 CVR to BRL
R$0.42546016
|1 CVR to CAD
C$0.10006711
|1 CVR to BDT
৳8.32796277
|1 CVR to NGN
₦108.15575143
|1 CVR to UAH
₴2.92293929
|1 CVR to VES
Bs3.568827
|1 CVR to PKR
Rs19.39972371
|1 CVR to KZT
₸36.59867077
|1 CVR to THB
฿2.38691547
|1 CVR to TWD
NT$2.28334951
|1 CVR to CHF
Fr0.06227953
|1 CVR to HKD
HK$0.54372129
|1 CVR to MAD
.د.م0.70116954