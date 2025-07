ข้อมูล catownkimono (COK)

$COK was born two days after its sibling $WIF. Both birthed by the same legendary DEV Patrick Bateman. Launching back in November 2023, $COK ignited the cat meme season on Solana this bull run, though it struggled to survive. Through the community-driven force of a CTO (Community Take Over), $COK was brought back to life in May 2024 - though the $COK was in desperate need of a new attire. The cat decided to embrace the culture, and to put on the Kimono.