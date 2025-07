ข้อมูล Cat Wif Hat (CWH)

CWH (Cat Wif Hat) is a meme token built on Solana, inspired by the whimsical idea of a cat wearing a hat. Combining humor, simplicity, and community-driven engagement, CWH captures the playful spirit of internet meme culture. As a CTO (Community Take Over) project, all decisions are made through shared efforts by the community, emphasizing decentralization, creativity, and inclusivity. CWH stands out as a unique and entertaining addition to the Solana ecosystem.