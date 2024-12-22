Castello Coin Price (CAST)
The live price of Castello Coin (CAST) today is 0.009215 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.96M USD. CAST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Castello Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.01 USD
- Castello Coin price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 212.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAST price information.
During today, the price change of Castello Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Castello Coin to USD was $ -0.0015555353.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Castello Coin to USD was $ -0.0078213777.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Castello Coin to USD was $ -0.052859135311976794.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015555353
|-16.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0078213777
|-84.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.052859135311976794
|-85.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Castello Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.21%
+50.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Coin acts as a bridge between the traditional financial world of finance, the world of traditional forms of investment and traditional art, and the new world, the world of cryptocurrencies and the digital age. The resulting global recognition will ensure a high level of relevance and acceptance, and leads to strong trust. The Castello Coin also gets a strong emotional connection to the virtual market. We will develop a unique NFT ecosystem, called Castello Forum. CAST holders get the chance to support talented artists and filter the best art projects through the Castello Coin DAO. Castello Coin holders have the opportunity to support these art projects and in return receive NFT’s that are supported and made visible through the Castello Ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAST to AUD
A$0.01465185
|1 CAST to GBP
￡0.00727985
|1 CAST to EUR
€0.00875425
|1 CAST to USD
$0.009215
|1 CAST to MYR
RM0.0414675
|1 CAST to TRY
₺0.32427585
|1 CAST to JPY
¥1.4415946
|1 CAST to RUB
₽0.9485921
|1 CAST to INR
₹0.7827221
|1 CAST to IDR
Rp148.62901145
|1 CAST to PHP
₱0.54211845
|1 CAST to EGP
￡E.0.4688592
|1 CAST to BRL
R$0.0560272
|1 CAST to CAD
C$0.01317745
|1 CAST to BDT
৳1.09667715
|1 CAST to NGN
₦14.24261185
|1 CAST to UAH
₴0.38491055
|1 CAST to VES
Bs0.469965
|1 CAST to PKR
Rs2.55467445
|1 CAST to KZT
₸4.81953715
|1 CAST to THB
฿0.31432365
|1 CAST to TWD
NT$0.30068545
|1 CAST to CHF
Fr0.00820135
|1 CAST to HKD
HK$0.07160055
|1 CAST to MAD
.د.م0.0923343