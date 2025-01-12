Carmin Price (CARMIN)
The live price of Carmin (CARMIN) today is 0.00129982 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CARMIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Carmin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22 USD
- Carmin price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CARMIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CARMIN price information.
During today, the price change of Carmin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Carmin to USD was $ +0.0001974986.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Carmin to USD was $ +0.0017358355.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Carmin to USD was $ +0.0001845825614207758.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001974986
|+15.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017358355
|+133.54%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001845825614207758
|+16.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Carmin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.01%
-0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WORLD’S DOMINANT BLOCKCHAIN PROTOCOL BY ACHIEVING SCALABILITY, SECURITY AND DECENTRALIZATION Carmine means a rich and vivid red color and is regarded as a blood color. Like blood, we believe CARMIN will be vital, irreplaceable, and the only source of blockchain beyond a mainnet.
