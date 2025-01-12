Cane Corso Price (CORSI)
The live price of Cane Corso (CORSI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.14K USD. CORSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cane Corso Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.14K USD
- Cane Corso price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 62.64B USD
During today, the price change of Cane Corso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cane Corso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cane Corso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cane Corso to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-91.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-91.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cane Corso: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Corsi is a fair launch meme coin on Arbitrum - 0 allocation to team, 0 allocation to KOL and 0 allocation to VC. It is the first of its kind to allocate a big portion of its total supply to attract community members to support the token's AMM liquidity - made possible by the newly launched AMM liquidity infrastructure protocol Double (https://www.double2win.xyz/). This big portion is one-way deposited into Double (no withdrawal possible, no way to dump on the market and AMM LPs). By creating a LP position via Double, community members move more tokens to AMMs for traders to trade, and vice versa, while at the same time capture the trading fees as AMM LPs. How will this affect the market dynamic between traders and AMM LPs? Let's watch how this experiment plays out in real-time. The Dog is Smart.
