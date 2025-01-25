Candle AI Price (CNDL)
The live price of Candle AI (CNDL) today is 0.00270011 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CNDL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Candle AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.35K USD
- Candle AI price change within the day is -11.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CNDL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CNDL price information.
During today, the price change of Candle AI to USD was $ -0.000359179493288327.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Candle AI to USD was $ -0.0013012224.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Candle AI to USD was $ -0.0018525438.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Candle AI to USD was $ -0.003728332659544416.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000359179493288327
|-11.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013012224
|-48.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018525438
|-68.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003728332659544416
|-57.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Candle AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-11.74%
-32.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CNDL aims to revolutionize trading by leveraging automated algorithms and real-time on-chain data to optimize trading strategies for maximum profitability. It seeks to provide users with efficient, transparent, and profitable trading solutions. $CNDL functions as an advanced trading platform that combines analytics and real-time on-chain data to create unique and powerful trading algorithms. These algorithms execute trade strategies that capitalize on market movements before they are reflected in traditional trading tools or charts. $CNDL's utility lies in its ability to offer liquidity pool staking, revenue sharing, and transparent tokenomics, providing users with access to exclusive events and opportunities to earn both $CNDL and ETH through a fee-free airdrop system and on-chain staking.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CNDL to AUD
A$0.0042661738
|1 CNDL to GBP
￡0.002160088
|1 CNDL to EUR
€0.0025651045
|1 CNDL to USD
$0.00270011
|1 CNDL to MYR
RM0.0117994807
|1 CNDL to TRY
₺0.0962319204
|1 CNDL to JPY
¥0.4212981633
|1 CNDL to RUB
₽0.2638277481
|1 CNDL to INR
₹0.2326954798
|1 CNDL to IDR
Rp43.5501551933
|1 CNDL to PHP
₱0.1572814075
|1 CNDL to EGP
￡E.0.1356805275
|1 CNDL to BRL
R$0.0159576501
|1 CNDL to CAD
C$0.0038611573
|1 CNDL to BDT
৳0.3293864189
|1 CNDL to NGN
₦4.2057723393
|1 CNDL to UAH
₴0.1131886112
|1 CNDL to VES
Bs0.15120616
|1 CNDL to PKR
Rs0.7518996317
|1 CNDL to KZT
₸1.3990079943
|1 CNDL to THB
฿0.0906156916
|1 CNDL to TWD
NT$0.0884016014
|1 CNDL to CHF
Fr0.002430099
|1 CNDL to HKD
HK$0.0210068558
|1 CNDL to MAD
.د.م0.0269200967