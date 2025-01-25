CakeBot Price (CAKEBOT)
The live price of CakeBot (CAKEBOT) today is 0.00000122 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAKEBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CakeBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.74 USD
- CakeBot price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CakeBot to USD was $ 0.
During today, the price change of CakeBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CakeBot to USD was $ -0.0000000917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CakeBot to USD was $ +0.0000000322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CakeBot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000000917
|-7.52%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000000322
|+2.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CakeBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+0.47%
-4.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cakebot is a dynamic Telegram bot that revolutionizes the way users interact with decentralized finance (DeFi), specifically tailored to the Pancakeswap platform. At its core, Cakebot is designed with a strong focus on user experience. It features an intuitive interface with clear, comprehensive dashboards for each function, ensuring users can easily navigate and make well-informed decisions with all vital metrics at their fingertips. Among its standout features, Cakebot includes multi-wallet fast swaps, allowing users to swiftly exchange tokens across different wallets. It also boasts advanced capabilities like token sniping and presale sniping, providing users with the edge in securing new and potentially lucrative tokens. For more structured trading, it offers buy and sell limit orders, enabling users to automate their trading strategies. Additionally, Cakebot provides a copy trading feature, allowing users to mirror the trades of successful investors, and a profit and loss analysis tool, helping them to track their investment performance accurately. Its token scanner is another key feature, offering real-time insights into various tokens, aiding users in making timely and informed investment decisions. Overall, Cakebot is a comprehensive tool for anyone looking to delve deeper into the DeFi space, offering a range of features to navigate the complexities of decentralized finance on platforms like Pancakeswap.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
