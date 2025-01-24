Cajutel Price (CAJ)
The live price of Cajutel (CAJ) today is 0.00190273 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cajutel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.04 USD
- Cajutel price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cajutel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cajutel to USD was $ -0.0018970882.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cajutel to USD was $ -0.0018976795.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cajutel to USD was $ -0.49452705960164724.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018970882
|-99.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018976795
|-99.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.49452705960164724
|-99.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cajutel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
100% solar powered high speed internet for West Africa.
|1 CAJ to AUD
A$0.0030063134
|1 CAJ to GBP
￡0.001522184
|1 CAJ to EUR
€0.0018075935
|1 CAJ to USD
$0.00190273
|1 CAJ to MYR
RM0.0083529847
|1 CAJ to TRY
₺0.067927461
|1 CAJ to JPY
¥0.2957222966
|1 CAJ to RUB
₽0.1900256451
|1 CAJ to INR
₹0.1640914352
|1 CAJ to IDR
Rp30.6891892519
|1 CAJ to PHP
₱0.1111004047
|1 CAJ to EGP
￡E.0.0956882917
|1 CAJ to BRL
R$0.0112641616
|1 CAJ to CAD
C$0.0027209039
|1 CAJ to BDT
৳0.231752514
|1 CAJ to NGN
₦2.959125696
|1 CAJ to UAH
₴0.0798004962
|1 CAJ to VES
Bs0.10655288
|1 CAJ to PKR
Rs0.5297010047
|1 CAJ to KZT
₸0.9894576546
|1 CAJ to THB
฿0.0641981102
|1 CAJ to TWD
NT$0.0621241345
|1 CAJ to CHF
Fr0.001712457
|1 CAJ to HKD
HK$0.0148032394
|1 CAJ to MAD
.د.م0.0189892454