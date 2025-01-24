Cadence Protocol Price (CAD)
The live price of Cadence Protocol (CAD) today is 0.00347928 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 109.15K USD. CAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cadence Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 130.85 USD
- Cadence Protocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 31.37M USD
During today, the price change of Cadence Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cadence Protocol to USD was $ -0.0008395133.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cadence Protocol to USD was $ +0.0009925996.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cadence Protocol to USD was $ -0.08432494906369786.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008395133
|-24.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009925996
|+28.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08432494906369786
|-96.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cadence Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+208.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cadence Protocol is an intent-centric perpetuals aggregator first launching as the flagship perpetuals protocol on Canto that will be the most capital-efficient use of liquidity by integrating Real World Assets (RWAs), Contract-Secured Revenue (CSR), and Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs). This protocol will be integrated into Cadence's intent-based execution network, Symphony. Cadence, powered by Symphony, will tackle liquidity fragmentation and redefine DApp user experience to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem. Cadence Protocol has four founders with extensive expertise in the Web3 industry building DeFi aggregation systems, production-level smart contracts, general message passing, and cross-chain communication.
