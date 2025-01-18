Cadabra Finance Price (ABRA)
The live price of Cadabra Finance (ABRA) today is 0.781382 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cadabra Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 207.50K USD
- Cadabra Finance price change within the day is -2.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cadabra Finance to USD was $ -0.0169530307866398.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cadabra Finance to USD was $ +1.4392333661.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cadabra Finance to USD was $ +1.3940047881.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cadabra Finance to USD was $ +0.5017961048271634.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0169530307866398
|-2.12%
|30 Days
|$ +1.4392333661
|+184.19%
|60 Days
|$ +1.3940047881
|+178.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.5017961048271634
|+179.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cadabra Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-2.12%
+184.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first smart platform for multi-chain yields maximization and with truly deflationary ABRA token. What does Cadabra Finance do: 1. Boosts your yields, executing strategies, based on grouped assets and protocols. 2. Automatically reallocates your funds to more profitable options and performs auto-compounding. 3. Finds yield opportunities with the highest possible APY within multiple protocols and chains. 4. Automates your manual actions, saving both gas and your time. Truly deflationary mechanic for ABRA token. The specifics of the model imply that Cadabra protocol yearns from external protocols and accumulates value, putting the buying pressure on the ABRA price. 1. Cadabra finds yield opportunities with the highest possible APY within multiple protocols and chains. 2. All ABRA tokens are minted only once and distributed to the free market and available for trading. 3. All strategy profits go towards the buyback of the ABRA token, thereby stimulating its growth.
