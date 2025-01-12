Burrial Price (BURRY)
The live price of Burrial (BURRY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BURRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Burrial Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.10 USD
- Burrial price change within the day is -0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Burrial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Burrial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Burrial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Burrial to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+112.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Burrial: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.40%
-0.48%
-12.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BURRY, the token adopted by the FUDDIES NFTs community, draws inspiration from the famed investor Michael Burry. The meme behind BURRY is encapsulated in the phrase "Burry" your $SUI, inviting users to metaphorically bury their investments in the ground, nurturing them for long-term growth. This playful concept aligns with the community's spirit, emphasizing patience and a strategic approach to financial holdings. As a symbol of camaraderie within the FUDDIES NFTs community, BURRY fosters engagement through shared humor and a commitment to the art of "Burry"-ing, creating a unique space where holders can collectively enjoy the journey of watching their investments flourish over time.
