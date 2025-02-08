Bunni Price (LIT)
The live price of Bunni (LIT) today is 0.02130312 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.37M USD. LIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bunni Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 409.74K USD
- Bunni price change within the day is -5.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 439.72M USD
During today, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ -0.00118760656592417.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ -0.0071629504.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ -0.0107975204.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ -0.003323026471039622.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00118760656592417
|-5.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0071629504
|-33.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0107975204
|-50.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003323026471039622
|-13.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bunni: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+23.26%
-5.28%
-59.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LIT, or Liquidity Incentive Token, is the core component of Timeless' liquidity engine, Bunni. Bunni is a liquidity engine that was built on top of Uniswap v3. It was initially released in October 2022 as a public utility that represents Uniswap v3 liquidity positions as fungible ERC-20 tokens instead of NFTs. This allows for more complex incentivization schemes to be created for Uniswap v3 liquidity. Timeless hopes that by launching LIT, other projects will be able to incentivize their token liquidity at a much higher level of efficiency. Additionally, Timeless will use LIT and Bunni to bootstrap liquidity in its own yield token markets. Since its initial release, Timeless has continued to improve and develop Bunni, turning it into a full-fledged liquidity engine, with improvements to its tokenomics inspired by protocols such as Curve and Balancer. These improvements aim to: - Encourage the longevity of the protocol by disincentivizing farming-and-dumping and aligning the interests of liquidity providers and LIT holders - Provide the protocol with a large treasury to fund growth and reduce LIT price volatility - Maintain a high level of liquidity for LIT You can read more about the LIT tokenomics on our blog.
