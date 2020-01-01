โทเคโนมิกส์ BuildAI (BUILD)
ข้อมูล BuildAI (BUILD)
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา BuildAI (BUILD)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ BuildAI (BUILD) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ BuildAI (BUILD): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ BuildAI (BUILD) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นBUILD สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BUILD ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BUILD แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BUILDกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา BUILD
อยากรู้ว่า BUILD จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา BUILD ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน