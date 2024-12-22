Buffer Token Price (BFR)
The live price of Buffer Token (BFR) today is 0.086464 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.87M USD. BFR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Buffer Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.54K USD
- Buffer Token price change within the day is +3.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.25M USD
During today, the price change of Buffer Token to USD was $ +0.00331113.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Buffer Token to USD was $ +0.3732748411.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Buffer Token to USD was $ +0.4057178891.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Buffer Token to USD was $ +0.07391426943162264.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00331113
|+3.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3732748411
|+431.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4057178891
|+469.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07391426943162264
|+588.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Buffer Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
+3.98%
+98.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Buffer FInance is an exotic options trading platform for trading price volatility across multiple assets or hedging high leveraged perpetual positions.
