BSK (Bitcoin SKR) is a hard fork project aimed at improving the existing Bitcoin system. This project focuses on enhancing security, increasing user convenience, and improving transaction speed. It offers an intuitive wallet feature designed to provide users with a smooth transition between various coins and assets. BSK particularly targets the activation of the mining community by introducing a new reward mechanism to enhance the stability and security of the network. Additionally, the project uses a decentralized global consensus mechanism to provide users with a transparent and trustworthy blockchain environment. Unlike the existing Bitcoin network, BSK adopts a Proof of Stake (PoS) system that allows easy participation without the need for high-performance equipment typically required for mining. Another unique aspect of this project is its user-friendly interface and connection to stablecoins, helping users easily use cryptocurrency in everyday life. Through this, BSK aims to offer more opportunities for user participation and further promote the everyday use of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer

