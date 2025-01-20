BTCs Price (BTCS)
The live price of BTCs (BTCS) today is 0.084687 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTCS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BTCs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 93.52K USD
- BTCs price change within the day is -19.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BTCs to USD was $ -0.01992707226138369.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BTCs to USD was $ -0.0362022443.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BTCs to USD was $ -0.0470174178.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BTCs to USD was $ -0.09931555346463928.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01992707226138369
|-19.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0362022443
|-42.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0470174178
|-55.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.09931555346463928
|-53.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of BTCs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.29%
-19.04%
-26.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Little cookies is currently categorized as a meme coin. However, being the "little cookies" of the big cookies (BTC), it is far more valuable than other meme coins and operates on a different level than those "dog coins" or meme coins with no substance. Additionally, Little cookies is obtained through Minting, which is equivalent to mining, incurring gas fees and transaction costs. It has value support, which is why it will not reach zero.
|1 BTCS to AUD
A$0.13634607
|1 BTCS to GBP
￡0.06944334
|1 BTCS to EUR
€0.08214639
|1 BTCS to USD
$0.084687
|1 BTCS to MYR
RM0.3810915
|1 BTCS to TRY
₺3.01062285
|1 BTCS to JPY
¥13.23827184
|1 BTCS to RUB
₽8.70412986
|1 BTCS to INR
₹7.33135359
|1 BTCS to IDR
Rp1,388.31125328
|1 BTCS to PHP
₱4.95503637
|1 BTCS to EGP
￡E.4.26653106
|1 BTCS to BRL
R$0.51405009
|1 BTCS to CAD
C$0.12194928
|1 BTCS to BDT
৳10.28862363
|1 BTCS to NGN
₦131.91101181
|1 BTCS to UAH
₴3.5653227
|1 BTCS to VES
Bs4.657785
|1 BTCS to PKR
Rs23.59549194
|1 BTCS to KZT
₸44.9264535
|1 BTCS to THB
฿2.91407967
|1 BTCS to TWD
NT$2.78704917
|1 BTCS to CHF
Fr0.07706517
|1 BTCS to HKD
HK$0.65886486
|1 BTCS to MAD
.د.م0.85025748