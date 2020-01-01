โทเคโนมิกส์ Brrr de Money (BRRR)
BRRR Token is the heart of the Brrr de Money ecosystem, a community-driven meme coin that combines the power of humor, blockchain technology, and financial innovation. Designed to be the coin of the people, BRRR is all about creating wealth through fun, community engagement, and decentralized governance. The tokenomics of BRRR include 100% liquidity allocation, ensuring a fair and transparent approach to its distribution, with no team allocation. This allows all holders to benefit equally from the token's growth, while empowering the community to drive key decisions through governance. The BRRR Sniper Bot is a cutting-edge, high-speed, multi-chain trading tool designed to enhance the BRRR ecosystem. Optimized for experienced traders, the bot offers fast, efficient, and customizable trade execution across multiple blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), Base, and SUI. With advanced features like real-time transaction monitoring, price and volume alerts, and copy trading, the BRRR Sniper Bot allows users to automate their trades, track top-performing strategies, and make quick, informed decisions. With BRRR Token driving the community and BRRR Sniper Bot delivering cutting-edge trading tools, the ecosystem is designed to make meme-based wealth creation a reality while empowering holders to actively participate in governance and decision-making. Together, they form the foundation of a decentralized, community-first platform where every member has a chance to shape the future of crypto in their own way.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Brrr de Money (BRRR): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Brrr de Money (BRRR) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นBRRR สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BRRR ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BRRR แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BRRRกัน!
