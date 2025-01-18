BROOT Price (BROOT)
The live price of BROOT (BROOT) today is 0.04073219 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BROOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BROOT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.00 USD
- BROOT price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BROOT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BROOT to USD was $ -0.0052326404.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BROOT to USD was $ +0.0039918849.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BROOT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0052326404
|-12.84%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0039918849
|+9.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BROOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BeetRoot offers a revolutionary platform designed to simplify the creation of tokens through a seamless, automated process. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, BeetRoot allows users to deploy tokens quickly with unique features like Tax Farming and Pre-Sale, all without any prior blockchain knowledge. 🛠️ The All-in-One Blockchain Toolbox BeetRoot is not just a token deployment tool; it’s a comprehensive blockchain solution. It simplifies the creation of wallets, deployment of contracts, and execution of presale, providing an all-in-one integrated platform. Key Features: Customizable Automatic Tax Farming Optimize your token’s economic model with automated tax strategies. Pre-Sale Secure a significant portion of your token’s supply before it goes public, ensuring that you can achieve the desired stake without drawing undue attention. Protection Against Snipers on the First Block Utilize advanced mechanisms to protect your launch from competing bots and secure your position. Zero Fixed Cost Enjoy the freedom of deploying your token without upfront costs, ensuring accessibility and ease. Audited and Secure Contracts Deploy with confidence using contracts that are thoroughly audited and designed for security. No Basechain Knowledge Required Users can deploy tokens effortlessly, with no need to understand the underlying blockchain technology.
|1 BROOT to AUD
A$0.0655788259
|1 BROOT to GBP
￡0.0334003958
|1 BROOT to EUR
€0.0395102243
|1 BROOT to USD
$0.04073219
|1 BROOT to MYR
RM0.183294855
|1 BROOT to TRY
₺1.4480293545
|1 BROOT to JPY
¥6.3680705846
|1 BROOT to RUB
₽4.175049475
|1 BROOT to INR
₹3.5270003321
|1 BROOT to IDR
Rp667.7407128336
|1 BROOT to PHP
₱2.3807965055
|1 BROOT to EGP
￡E.2.052902376
|1 BROOT to BRL
R$0.2456151057
|1 BROOT to CAD
C$0.0586543536
|1 BROOT to BDT
৳4.948961085
|1 BROOT to NGN
₦63.4456811097
|1 BROOT to UAH
₴1.7152325209
|1 BROOT to VES
Bs2.19953826
|1 BROOT to PKR
Rs11.3553199282
|1 BROOT to KZT
₸21.6198318082
|1 BROOT to THB
฿1.4020019798
|1 BROOT to TWD
NT$1.3380524415
|1 BROOT to CHF
Fr0.0370662929
|1 BROOT to HKD
HK$0.3168964382
|1 BROOT to MAD
.د.م0.4089511876