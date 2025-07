ข้อมูล BRK690k (BRK)

BRK690k is a memecoin experiment inspired by the legendary growth of Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock ($BRK.A), which rose from $250 to $690k over four decades. Created by the fictional character Barren Wuffett, the project embraces humor, creativity, and innovation through its Price-Patterned Tokenomics™, exploring whether a stock-to-meme narrative can achieve similar growth. BRK690k is both a satirical commentary on traditional finance and a community-driven effort to blend memecoins and stock-inspired value trajectories.