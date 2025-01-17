BreakBot Price (BREAK)
The live price of BreakBot (BREAK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 153.04K USD. BREAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BreakBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.67K USD
- BreakBot price change within the day is +3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 929.07M USD
During today, the price change of BreakBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BreakBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BreakBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BreakBot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BreakBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.19%
+3.44%
-21.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A platform where users can create their own agent to be jail broken by others to test the security of their agents. Way it works is a User will seed an Agent with an initial LP and Prompt, which then other users will try and crack to get the hidden phrase. Every attempt costs money and is added to the LP, once a degen is able to "Crack" the AI. They are rewarded with 70% of the LP money, the creator gets 20% and platform gets 10% 50% of which is burnt.
