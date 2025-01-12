BRC20X Price (BRCX)
The live price of BRC20X (BRCX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BRC20X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.18 USD
- BRC20X price change within the day is -0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRCX to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of BRC20X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BRC20X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BRC20X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BRC20X to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-57.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-82.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BRC20X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-0.46%
-5.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BRC20X introduces essential tools and services on the BRC-20 blockchain, focusing on helping and improving the Bitcoin user's journey. Our platform is user-friendly and ensures complete security in digital transactions.BRC20X is a complete ecosystem designed to improve your crypto journey in BRC-20 blockchain and beyond. From the user-focused X Wallet and the versatile X CrossChain Bridge to the convenience of X Debit Cards and lucrative Staking opportunities, along with the potential for Token Revenue, each utility is crafted to provide you a smooth and complete crypto experience.
