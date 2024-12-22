Brainers Price (BRAINERS)
The live price of Brainers (BRAINERS) today is 0.01282531 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 781.67K USD. BRAINERS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brainers Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.31 USD
- Brainers price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 60.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRAINERS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRAINERS price information.
During today, the price change of Brainers to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brainers to USD was $ -0.0048830751.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brainers to USD was $ -0.0049875155.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brainers to USD was $ -0.015317193749612597.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0048830751
|-38.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049875155
|-38.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015317193749612597
|-54.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Brainers: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Brainers Social Network What is Brainers? Brainers is a social platform. The main goal of the Brainers project is to offer users the unique opportunity to generate income through simple social interaction. This initiative not only proposes an alternative source of income for participants but also aims to fundamentally transform the public perception of social networks. By promoting an interactive and productive community, Brainers intends to redefine the norms and values governing the social digital space. ______________________________________________ Brainers Token Utilities Direct Participation in the Digital Economy - Brainers token holders are active participants in an ecosystem that values and rewards online engagement, paving the way for a new era of participatory digital economy. Innovative Buyback Mechanism - The Brainers token buyback strategy contributes to price stabilization and continuous value growth, providing token holders with enhanced financial security and long-term appreciation potential. Demand Stimulation through Real Utility - By offering real utility within the Brainers ecosystem, the token becomes essential for transactions, rewards, and other functions, which stimulates demand and, consequently, the value of the token. Exclusive Benefits for Holders - Access to special rewards, bonuses, and opportunities within the Brainers platform is reserved exclusively for token holders, thus providing added value and solid reasons for acquisition and retention. Participatory Financing and Crowdfunding - The Brainers token grants access to exclusive participatory financing platforms, where holders can invest in innovative startups and projects supported by the Brainers community. This offers a unique opportunity to support and benefit from the success of emerging initiatives in the ecosystem. Exclusive Marketplace - A dedicated marketplace where Brainers token holders can buy, sell, or trade goods and services using the token.
|1 BRAINERS to AUD
A$0.0203922429
|1 BRAINERS to GBP
￡0.0101319949
|1 BRAINERS to EUR
€0.0121840445
|1 BRAINERS to USD
$0.01282531
|1 BRAINERS to MYR
RM0.057713895
|1 BRAINERS to TRY
₺0.4513226589
|1 BRAINERS to JPY
¥2.0063914964
|1 BRAINERS to RUB
₽1.3202374114
|1 BRAINERS to INR
₹1.0893818314
|1 BRAINERS to IDR
Rp206.8598097493
|1 BRAINERS to PHP
₱0.7545129873
|1 BRAINERS to EGP
￡E.0.6525517728
|1 BRAINERS to BRL
R$0.0779778848
|1 BRAINERS to CAD
C$0.0183401933
|1 BRAINERS to BDT
৳1.5263401431
|1 BRAINERS to NGN
₦19.8226708829
|1 BRAINERS to UAH
₴0.5357131987
|1 BRAINERS to VES
Bs0.65409081
|1 BRAINERS to PKR
Rs3.5555606913
|1 BRAINERS to KZT
₸6.7077653831
|1 BRAINERS to THB
฿0.4374713241
|1 BRAINERS to TWD
NT$0.4184898653
|1 BRAINERS to CHF
Fr0.0114145259
|1 BRAINERS to HKD
HK$0.0996526587
|1 BRAINERS to MAD
.د.م0.1285096062