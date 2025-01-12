Meet Munchy, the Boys' Club's favorite furry friend! This lovable mixed-breed dog adores munching on tasty treats and spending Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit. 6% team & advisor allocation and 6% for marketing, KOLs, and growth-related expenses. 1% Jeet Tax for the haters with malicious intent on destroying launches. Our focus is on longevity in this space but we know how fast this space moves, therefore we feel adding a Jeet Tax is necessary for development and sustainability. Jeet tax will be used for buybacks and any marketing efforts for $munchy. Meet Munchy, the Boys' Club's favorite furry friend! This lovable mixed-breed dog adores munching on tasty treats and spending time with his best pals. Come along on this epic adventure and dive into exciting new Munchy comics, games and surprises!

