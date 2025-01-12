Bounty0x Price (BNTY)
The live price of Bounty0x (BNTY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.20K USD. BNTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bounty0x Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.45 USD
- Bounty0x price change within the day is -6.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 164.64M USD
During today, the price change of Bounty0x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bounty0x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bounty0x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bounty0x to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bounty0x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-6.07%
+0.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At bounty0x we are building a platform enabling startups to post bounty tasks which bounty hunters will be able to accept and complete. Bounty0x makes it easier for users seeking to complete bounties to search and accept bounties. The benefit of this approach are twofold. First, this allows startups to focus exclusively on developing their product, and second, it makes it easier for bounty hunters to find new campaigns to join. Startups and bounty hunters have an economic interest to use our platform. In the same way that miners take a fee for every verified transaction, "bounty sheriffs" take a small fee for every verified bounty task they review correctly. By using the bounty0x platform, startups will have access to a pool of reputable bounty hunters, and a verification mechanism to ensure the tasks are performed accordingly.
