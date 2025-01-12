What is Bounty0x (BNTY)

At bounty0x we are building a platform enabling startups to post bounty tasks which bounty hunters will be able to accept and complete. Bounty0x makes it easier for users seeking to complete bounties to search and accept bounties. The benefit of this approach are twofold. First, this allows startups to focus exclusively on developing their product, and second, it makes it easier for bounty hunters to find new campaigns to join. Startups and bounty hunters have an economic interest to use our platform. In the same way that miners take a fee for every verified transaction, "bounty sheriffs" take a small fee for every verified bounty task they review correctly. By using the bounty0x platform, startups will have access to a pool of reputable bounty hunters, and a verification mechanism to ensure the tasks are performed accordingly.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bounty0x (BNTY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website