BounceBit BTC Price (BBTC)
The live price of BounceBit BTC (BBTC) today is 93,651 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BounceBit BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.04K USD
- BounceBit BTC price change within the day is +0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BounceBit BTC to USD was $ +313.26.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BounceBit BTC to USD was $ -6,155.3805468000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BounceBit BTC to USD was $ +8,127.3709236000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BounceBit BTC to USD was $ +30,023.73734392365.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +313.26
|+0.34%
|30 Days
|$ -6,155.3805468000
|-6.57%
|60 Days
|$ +8,127.3709236000
|+8.68%
|90 Days
|$ +30,023.73734392365
|+47.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of BounceBit BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
+0.34%
-3.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BBTC is synthetic Bitcoin on the BounceBit platform. It is a Liquid Custody Token (LCT) backed 1:1 by assets in centralized custody. BounceBit natively supports liquid staking for BBTC. BBTC holders can stake their funds with node operators and receive a liquid staking derivative (LSD) as receipt for their contribution. This LSD can be restaked to infrastructure like BTC Bridge, oracles, data availability layers and more.
