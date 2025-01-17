Blurt Price (BLURT)
The live price of Blurt (BLURT) today is 0.00295983 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BLURT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blurt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 51.11 USD
- Blurt price change within the day is +3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Blurt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blurt to USD was $ +0.0001787834.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blurt to USD was $ -0.0001594732.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blurt to USD was $ +0.000900155830150083.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.37%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001787834
|+6.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001594732
|-5.38%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000900155830150083
|+43.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Blurt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.20%
+3.37%
+3.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blurt is a blockchain Social Media project that rewards its users from a daily rewards pool for posting good content. Blurt solves the downvote predicament by not including downvotes in the native chain logic and stands for free speech, liberty and freedom!
